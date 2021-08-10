Nick Castellanos' sac fly
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nick Castellanos lifts a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Jonathan India in the 5th
Nick Castellanos lifts a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Jonathan India in the 5th
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham speaks the media after the 76-72 Summer League loss to the Thunder on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Saddiq Bey led the Detroit Pistons with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Cade Cunningham added 12 points in his Summer League debut.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has officially revealed his redesigned logo. | from @TheJohnDillon
“You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”
Jordan Spieth says Nelly Korda is on an "unbelievable run" and that Xander Schauffele is humble about his gold.
Si Woo Kim had a forgettable end to his week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, making a 13 on a 155-yard hole.
Kyle Larson celebrated his victory at Watkins Glen on Sunday but others had reason to feel good after the race.
While very little is the same from Baker's rookie year with the Browns, the QB RV is back in 2021. Made famous on Hard Knocks, it is "QB only in the RV in the Berea parking lot once again.
CJ McCollum is well aware of how special Steph Curry is ...
Here are three quarterbacks who have the specific ingredients for a breakout in 2021.
The former Nationals star showcased one his best attributes for his new city over the weekend.
Watch the UFC 265 highlights and recap from the interim heavyweight championship main event between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane from Saturday's event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 265 win: ‘See you soon boy’
This was frightening.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.