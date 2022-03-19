Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agree to five-year, $100 million deal

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) walks through the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Jonathan India in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The Reds led 8-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

The Philadelphia Phillies and free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos agreed to a five-year, $100-million deal, according to multiple reports Friday night.

Earlier this week, the Phillies agreed to terms on a four-year deal with former Middletown High School standout Kyle Schwarber.

Last week, The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale wrote that Reds general manager Nick Krall said Cincinnati had not been in talks with Castellanos.

Earlier this month, C.C. Sabathia, Derek Jeter's New York Yankees teammate from 2009 to 2014, said the former Miami Marlins CEO "did everything he could" to encourage the team to sign Castellanos, who grew up in South Florida and was in negotiations with the Marlins before the MLB lockout.

Social media reactions:

Bryce Harper was a big factor in Phillies recruitment and signing of Castellanos. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski had Castellanos in Detroit and has now remade their lineup. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2022

For the second time this week, #Phillies add one of free agency's top hittershttps://t.co/50Uhxzzdap pic.twitter.com/98Lyrb9u4U — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 19, 2022

Signing Castellanos would create more defensive issues for #Phillies. But they're too far down that rabbit hole already



This would give Joe Girardi these options:



Castellanos at DH/LF/RF/3B

Schwarber at LF/DH

Hoskins at 1B/DH

Bohm at 3B/1B/DH

Castellanos to RF when Harper DHs — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 18, 2022

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos & Kyle Schwarber each hit 30+ homers in 2021



The last time the Phillies had multiple players with 30+ HR in a season was in 2009, when they had a franchise-record 4:



Ryan Howard

Raúl Ibañez

Chase Utley

Jayson Werth — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 19, 2022

🔔🧀🥩 — Ryan Castellanos (@ryan_cast_) March 19, 2022

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Castellanos, Phillies reportedly agree to five-year deal