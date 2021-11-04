Nick Castellanos opts out of Cincinnati Reds contract to enter free agency

Nick Castellanos formally opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, bypassing the $34 million left on the last two years of his deal to become a free agent.

Castellanos instantly becomes one of the premier hitters on the free-agent market after the best statistical season of his career. The Reds are expected to give him a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, which will be declined, to ensure themselves of draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.

For subscribers: The Reds' offseason is underway. Here's what's next after Tucker Barnhart trade.

More: 'We must align our payroll': Reds trade catcher Tucker Barnhart to Tigers

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) walks through the dugout after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Jonathan India in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The Reds led 8-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

The 29-year-old Castellanos, an All-Star starter this summer, had a .309 batting average and .362 on-base percentage with 38 doubles, a career-high 34 homers, 100 RBI and 95 runs in 138 games. He became a fan favorite with his intensity on the field and he should receive down-ballot votes for National League MVP.

"This was the most consistent 162-game season I’ve had," Castellanos said at the end of the regular season. "Coming back from 2019 – 2020 is hard for me to just critique in any way because of how different it was – I’m proud of myself, but there are areas that I do recognize that I fell short and can get better at."

The Reds can attempt to re-sign Castellanos this winter, but they'd be bidding against a long list of interested teams. He's expected to command a contract above $20 million per year.

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) hits a home run in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.

Castellanos signed a four-year, $64 million contract in Jan. 2020, matching Mike Moustakas for the largest free-agent contract in franchise history. His contract was equipped with an opt-out clause after each of the first two seasons. Castellanos declined to use his opt out last year after he had a disappointing 2020 season.

Story continues

Losing Castellanos creates a large vacancy in the Reds' lineup as he often hit behind Jesse Winker and ahead of Joey Votto. Winker, Tyler Naquin, Nick Senzel, Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama are the club's returning outfielders.

On the first two days of the offseason, the Reds traded catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers and watched Castellanos opt out of his contract. Neither move was a surprise, but it underscores the challenge for the front office to improve the roster for next season.

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates his home run in the dugout in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.

Castellanos was a part of some of the Reds' biggest moments last season, including his flex over St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford when he scored on a wild pitch in the second game of the season. He was suspended for two games, but it was a sign of his intensity that made him a fan favorite.

It will be Castellanos' second trip into free agency.

"Of course, there’s stress, man," Castellanos said. "These are major decisions. You have to balance everything that you possibly can: how much you like where you’re playing, how close it is to home because I’m co-parenting, where the organization is in the spot to compete, and, obviously, the financial part of it is important as well. It’s a balance of all of that."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: MLB free agency: Nick Castellanos opts out of Cincinnati Reds contract