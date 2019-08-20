Nick Castellanos gets emotional after hearing Joe Maddon’s compliment

On his radio show on 670 The Score, Laurence Holmes recently asked Joe Maddon about new Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos. Maddon told Holmes not only does Castellanos have good at-bats, but praised the player's attitude as well.

"A couple of games ago we had that bad game in Philadelphia and I took everybody out but him," Maddon said. "So he came standing next to me before his next at-bat and I said ‘How ya doing man?' He said, ‘Listen, I'm fine, I want to play all nine innings here because by getting one more hit, I get one more hit closer to 3,000, and he doesn't just say that. This kid really believes this stuff. Before every game he looks at me in the eyeballs, we do the fist bump and he says ‘Happy Opening Day!' He treats every day like it's Opening Day. What a wonderful way to go through your Major League Baseball life, because that's what happens sometimes, you forget what it's like when you show up for the very first day, what that feels like and if there's a way you can even trick yourself to re-capturing those moments, do it."

Tuesday afternoon Castellanos got to hear Maddon's kind words and got emotional, tearing up on camera and returning the love for his new team and the sport. Watch the interaction in the video above.

"It's easy for something that we love to get looked at like a business," Castellanos said. "I feel like that sucks. Not just in baseball, but in everything in life. It just makes me feel good to hear him say that."

It's refreshing to see a player be so open and honest about his love for the game beyond all the business and politics of Major League ball.

Castellanos was acquired by the Cubs from the Detroit Tigers on July 31. He is currently hitting .348 with six homers, seven doubles, eight RBIs, 14 runs and a 1.102 OPS in his first 17 games with Chicago.

