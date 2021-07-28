Nick Caserio: We’re taking it one day at a time with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is at Texans training camp, but little else about his future with the team became clear during General Manager Nick Caserio’s Wednesday press conference.

Caserio declined to answer a question about whether Watson’s made a trade request and said that they will “take it one day at a time” with the quarterback. He did indicate that Watson passed a conditioning test after reporting, but evaded questions about their plans for him to practice.

Caserio said he would not get into an “individual discussion” about a particular player’s workload and that “we’re going to do what we feel is best for the organization” when it comes to Watson. He also added that he does not think the Watson situation has been a distraction to the team’s preparations for the 2021 season.

Reporters at practice shared pictures of videos of Watson walking toward the practice bubble with a hoodie on. The NFL issued a statement on Tuesday saying that their investigation into civil and criminal complaints against Watson is ongoing and that there are no restrictions on his ability to practice with the team.

