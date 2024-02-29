Nick Caserio: The league is always better when people like Bill Belichick are around

From 2001-2020, Nick Caserio worked for the Patriots, serving in a variety of roles for the club.

That put him alongside former New England head coach Bill Belichick for many years. During the scouting combine in Indianapolis this week, Caserio was asked what he thinks about Belichick not being an NFL head coach in 2024.

"I'd say the league is always better when people like Bill Belichick are around,” Caserio said. "You look at this off-season, coach [Pete] Carroll, coach Belichick. Coach Belichick is the best coach in the history of not only football, [but] sport in my opinion. He's a big reason that I am where I am today, so I have a lot of respect, and appreciation, and admiration for him.

“There's a number of folks in New England that they have in place that they feel comfortable with. They have a lot of talented people. They're probably going through a process of trying to figure things out, and I think all of us, that's what we do each year; you just sort of try to figure things out. Certainly wish them nothing but the best. I'm appreciative of my 20 years, 20 seasons that I had in New England, but the game is better when people like Bill are around. I'm sure he'll figure out what he's going to do in the spring, and we're all going to benefit from it.”

Caserio’s last position in New England was director of player personnel, which he held from 2006 until he was hired as Houston's G.M. in 2021.