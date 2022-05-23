The Texans didn’t see a lot of Derek Stingley Jr. on the field at LSU last season, but they saw enough to know that they think he can be an elite cornerback in their defense.

Stingley was the third overall pick in last month’s draft and the team made it clear that they plan for him to be in the spotlight right off the bat. For that to happen, Stingley has to finish recovering from the Lisfranc injury that kept him out for most of last year and knock off the rust that came as a result of his time on the bench.

General Manager Nick Caserio said on Sports Radio 610 Monday that the cornerback still has some work to do on that front.

“Really he played three or four games there with a foot and he wasn’t really healthy,” Caserio said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “So, kind of speaks to his competitiveness and his toughness. And then he was able to get out there in the spring and show that he’s at least making some progress. I’d say he’s got some work to do in terms of being ready to go for camp.”

Texans head coach Lovie Smith has said that the team can’t put a productive defense on the field without upgraded cornerback play. Having Stingley on the field is central to that effort, so all in Houston will be hoping for good news in a couple of months.

Nick Caserio: Derek Stingley Jr. has some work to do to be ready for camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk