Nick Caserio defines how Laremy Tunsil has shown leadership with the Texans

As the Houston Texans are on the cusp of departing the wilderness of futility where they have spent the past three seasons, there has been one constant the team can rely upon should brighter days return.

While the texans have been terrible, left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been exemplary. Save for 2021 when he was limited to five games with a thumb injury, Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl in the two other double-digit loss seasons.

Since taking over as general manager in January 2021, Nick Caserio has seen how Tunsil has carried himself.

“Laremy is more of a — he kind of shows up and works,” Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] March 19. “He cares about his craft. He’s diligent about it and then he goes out and performs. So, ultimately, leadership is about who the person is and what they do and how they lead, but a lot of times it’s more about action than it is about words.”

Right tackle Tytus Howard has spent his entire career with Tunsil on the Texans. Houston selected Howard in Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft, and then traded for Tunsil at the end of that preseason. Howard continues to rely upon Tunsil’s critiques.

“Leadership is more about action,” said Caserio. “It’s not necessarily about word. I think everybody leads in their own and their personality kind of takes on a life of themselves. If they’re more boisterous, more vociferous, a lot of emotion, like that’s how they lead. I think there’s other people who lead more with their actions, lead more with their performance, lead more with their play.”

The Texans were able to sign Tunsil to a three-year extension worth $75 million, making him the highest paid tackle in the NFL.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans grab Georgia OLB Nolan Smith in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire