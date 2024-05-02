Nick Caserio: Dameon Pierce will be "big part" of what we're doing

The Texans traded for running back Joe Mixon and gave him a contract extension this offseason, but that doesn't mean the team is ready to move on from Dameon Pierce.

Pierce had a strong rookie year and fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards, but the sledding was tougher for him during the 2023 season. While Pierce started the first seven games of the year, he never found the same kind of running room he had in 2022 and Devin Singletary eventually took over the lead back role in Houston. Pierce only had 36 carries over the final seven games of the regular season and the move for Mixon seemed to signal that the team didn't have high hopes for him in 2024.

General Manager Nick Caserio said otherwise during an appearance on SportsRadio610 this week.

"Watching him move on the field, he looks pretty good," Caserio said, via SI.com. "Everybody's looking forward to the opportunity in front of them; you can't worry about what's happened in the past. He's got as good an attitude as anyone on the team. We're glad DP is here. He's going to be a big part of what we're doing. He's working his ass off so far, which is great to see."

Pierce averaged under three yards a carry last season and that will have to change if he's going to be a viable alternative to Mixon in the Houston backfield. If it does, the Texans offense will have even more weapons to play with as they try for another division title.