Nick Caserio breaks down how Texans landed No.3 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio breaks down how Texans landed No.3 pick in 2023 NFL Draft.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio breaks down how Texans landed No.3 pick in 2023 NFL Draft.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
The Houston Texans picked twice in the first three picks.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
"I'm honestly almost embarrassed that I have to say anything."
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
Thompson transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.