Nick Bush has successful rehab outing, Spokane Indians fall to Vancouver 6-2

May 15—The Spokane Indians entered play on Wednesday undefeated in five games this season against their visitors, the Vancouver Canadians.

It didn't stay that way.

Dylan Rock and Glenn Santiago had back-to-back two-run hits in the seventh inning and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Indians 6-2 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

The Indians fell to 17-13.

Nick Bush, who missed all of 2023 with a shoulder injury, was assigned to the Indians on a minor league rehab assignment. He previously made a three-inning appearance with the Colorado Rockies Arizona Complex team last week.

Bush, who was on a strict pitch count, made it through 3 2/3 innings. He allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He threw 62 pitches, 39 for strikes.

The Canadians (15-15) led off the first with consecutive singles off Bush. The 27-year-old lefty got a strikeout and popup, but he walked Jackson Hornung to load the bases, then Jeff Wehler lined an RBI single to left. Bush regrouped and struck out Dylan Rock to end the inning.

Bush's temporary teammates answered back in the bottom half. Cole Carrigg doubled, stole third and scored on Dyan Jorge's flared single to right.

Bush gave up a double but picked up another strikeout in the second. In the third, he had two on with two down but again struck out Rock to quash the burgeoning rally.

He got the first two batters in the fourth before hitting his pitch limit and being replaced by Luis Amoroso.

It stayed that way into one out in the top of the fifth, when Jace Bohrofen clubbed a long homer to center, his first of the season.

Again, the Indians' offense responded. Jesus Ordonez singled and Parker Kelly walked. With two down, Jorge lined a single to center to score Ordonez to tie it at 2.

The Canadians blew the game open in the seventh off reliever Felix Ramirez. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with no outs. Rock doubled into the corner to drive in two and Santiago followed with a two-run single to make it 6-2.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.