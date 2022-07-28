Nick Brahms named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

From playing football for Auburn to flying planes and serving the community, it is easy to see that Nick Brahms is not lazy.

Brahms, the four-year starter at center for Auburn football, is being recognized for his hard work off the field by being named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The Wuerffel Trophy, named after former Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy award winner Danny Wuerffel, is the award given to the college football player who shows dedication in community service over the year.

This is the second-consecutive season that Brahms has made the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy. According to the press release from Auburn athletics, Brahms was one of 30 Senior CLASS Award candidates and was a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America selection in 2021. He was also one of 13 student-athletes at Auburn to receive the Academic Excellence Award by the 1A Faculty Athletics Representatives.

Brahms is the third Tiger to be named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list since 2018, joining Derrick Brown and Daniel Carlson.

Last week, Brahms was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, the award given to the nation’s best center.

List

Tipico breaks down the win total odds for each SEC team

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire