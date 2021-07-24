Nick Boyle speaks highly of Ravens organization

The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on tight end Nick Boyle during the 2015 NFL draft, selecting him in the fifth round out of the University of Delaware. Boyle has gone on to become one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, while also improving his receiving skills to be a threat in that area of the game.

Boyle joined both Garrett Downing and Ryan Mink of Baltimoreravens.com on “The Lounge Podcast” and spoke about his time in Baltimore so far, including how the organization supports their players even when they’re down. He also said that at this point, he is trying to be with the organization for his entire career.

"For me and my family just to be in Baltimore, to try to be here for my whole career." @nickboyle86 joins The Lounge.

Entering his seventh year in the NFL, Boyle is coming of a serious leg injury that cost him the back half of the 2020 season. He is a key part of what the Ravens do on offense, and even if his career statistics don’t jump off of the screen (120 receptions, 1,047 receiving yards and four touchdowns), his blocking allows Baltimore to run the football at a much more efficient clip. Also, his improving receiving chops force opponents to respect that area of his game, which in turn can keep defenses guessing about whether the Ravens are running or passing the football.

Boyle was recently placed on the Active/PUP list, but can immediately practice once he’s activated.