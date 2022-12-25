Nick Bosa's two-sack game might have locked up Defensive Player of Year Award

Bosa might have locked up DPOY with two-sack performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa had another performance worthy of the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

The All-Pro pass rusher recorded two sacks of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke and almost got another one on Carson Wentz after the veteran took over Washington's offense halfway through the fourth quarter.



Later, on a two-point conversion attempt, Bosa again brought Wentz to the grass. Oddly, per NFL rules, that tackle does not count as a quarterback sack statistically, but a failed conversion.

Bosa has not only earned the respect of his defensive counterparts, but of players on the offense. After the game, George Kittle shared how happy he is that the defensive end is on his team, and thus not needing to line up across from him on the field.

“I think today secured his defensive MVP,” Kittle said. “I don’t know how it doesn’t. If you look at what he does every Sunday compared to everyone in the league, whether it’s offense or defense, I don’t know why he isn’t in the MVP conversation too.”

Bosa now has racked up 17.5 sacks this season, surpassing his career best of 15.5 from 2021. The Ohio State product has his eyes on the biggest prize of the season — the Super Bowl, but he does have personal goals as well.

When asked if he thought the all-time NFL single-season sack record of 22.5 by New York Giants Michael Strahan in 2001 was attainable, Bosa didn’t flinch, though he currently has a more franchise-focused goal.

“Maybe,” Bosa said of Strahan's record. "It’s not the main thing on my mind, but I’m kind of eyeing the 19.5 more than that. Aldon.”

Bosa is referring Aldon Smith, whose 19.5 sacks in 2012 stand as the highest single season total in franchise history. Bosa is now tied with Fred Dean, who notched 17.5 sacks in 1983, passed Tim Harris, who recorded 17.0 in 1992 and Charles Haley, who recorded 16.0 in 1990.

Story continues

Kittle believes that Bosa’s performance on the field is a thorn in the side of opposing offenses, but what it does for the 49ers on both sides of the ball could be seen as even more impactful.

“He’s better than everyone else,” Kittle said. “He’s a better athlete, he’s stronger, he’s faster. He is so smart, the moves he does, he’s so creative. His effort is always there and when Bosa gets a sack it ignites the entire team.”

Bosa has two more regular-season contests to meet his goal catching Smith. The edge rusher has recorded a sack in all but two contests that he has appeared in 2022 — Week 5 and Week 14. Bosa will attempt to move closer to his goal when the 49ers heads to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on New Years Day.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast