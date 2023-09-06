Nick Bosa's total deal: Six years, $188.9 million

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was right to assume that his team will see Nick Bosa on Sunday. Because they will.

Bosa's five-year extension guarantees that Bosa will be there on Sunday, and for the rest of the season.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it's a five-year extension worth $170 million. Coupled with his 2023 salary of $18.9 million, the six-year deal has a value of $188.9 million.

It works out to $34 million per year in new money — a true $34 million, since the deal includes the 17th game check (most of these extensions don't). From signing, it's a six-year, $31.4 million contract.

We'll eventually get the full deal and do a full breakdown of the terms. For now, the message is simple. The reigning defensive player of the year is back, and he's with the 49ers for the long haul.