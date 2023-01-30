Nick Bosa's top plays 2022 season
Watch San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa's top plays from the 2022 season.
The Colts are reportedly traveling to Philly for Shane Steichen's second head coach interview this week.
Well, that's nice of Joey Bosa.
PFF handed out the grades for the 49ers' offense and defense in their gut-wrenching loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Nick Bosa's older brother, Joey, is in the building and donning 49ers gear at the NFC championship game.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured, but his thoughts were with his 49ers teammates following their loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.