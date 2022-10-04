Nick Bosa's PFF grades in Week 4 vs. Rams worthy of DPOY contention

Bosa's PFF grades in Week 4 vs. Rams worthy of DPOY contention originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa’s PFF grades from the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 might be even better than expected.

The star pass rusher topped the charts along with San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel.

Bosa recorded a career-high 14 quarterback pressures of Rams signal-caller Matthew Stafford. Bosa's previous high occurred in Super Bowl LIV when the All-Pro recorded 12 pressures. The Ohio State product's 30 pressures through Week 4 leads the NFL with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons in second with a total of 22.

Bosa’s pressure rate per play Monday night was 31.8 percent, which puts the edge rusher in a category all on his own. The average pressure rate for an entire defense this season narrowly is higher at 31.9 percent.

On the other side of the ball, Samuel had himself a night with 106 of his 115 receiving yards coming after the catch. The "wide-back" caught six of his seven targets for 115 yards, including his 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Samuel lined up in the backfield eight times, in the slot five times and out wide for his remaining 27 plays.

After a career low 42.4 PFF grade in Week 3, Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back with an 87.5 grade, his best since Week 2 of the 2020 season. The quarterback completed 16 of his 27 attempts for 239 yards and a touchdown appearing to have improved chemistry with his offensive skill players.

“Jimmy came out on fire,” coach Kyle Shanahan said via conference call on Tuesday. “We had a couple mistakes, especially I think on that second play of the game with the protection issue. But then he kept us on the field with some big third-down throws.”

Here are more highlights from the 49ers' Week 4 performance:

Offensive line

LT Colton McKivitz - 72.8 overall, 87.2 pass blocking grade, no pressures allowed through 21 snaps

LT Jaylon Moore - 64.1 overall, 79.5 pass blocking grade, no pressures allowed

C Jake Brendel - 50.9 overall, 29.8 pass blocking grade, one hurry

RG Daniel Brunskill - 50.3 overall, 70.9 pass blocking grade, one hurry

RG Spencer Burford - 29.4 overall, 24.6 pass blocking score, one hit

RT Mike McGlinchey - 67.5 overall, 68.5 pass blocking score, no pressures allowed

DE Nick Bosa - 91.6

Bosa is at the top of the league in several categories:

Quarterback pressures: 30

Quarterback sacks: 6

PFF Pass Rush Productivity Rating: 15.5

Pass Rush Win Rate: 29.3 percent

Pressure Rate: 25.9 percent

Bosa recorded 14 pressures Monday night while the entire Rams defense only recorded five.

DE Charles Omenihu - 67.4

69.6 pass rush grade with five total pressures — one sack, one hit, three hurries.

DE Samson Ebukam - 82.0

76.2 pass rush grade with four total pressures — two sacks, two hurries and a forced fumble.

CB Charvarius "Mooney" Ward - 79.5

Ward was targeted twice in 48 pass plays, allowing one catch for eight yards in coverage and one pass break-up preventing a score.

LB Dre Greenlaw - 78.9

Greenlaw lead the team with 14 total tackles, 13 solo. The linebacker’s five total stops, were also the highest on the defense.

S Talanoa Hufanga - 78.7

The second-year safety allowed two catches on four targets for 19 yards and recorded three tackles and one stop. His pick six was the game-changer, sealing the win for the 49ers.

Stafford was under pressure on 23 of his 56 dropbacks last night, giving the 49ers defense a 41.1 percent pressure rate.

