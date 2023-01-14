How Nick Bosa's mom chose Joey's Chargers-Jaguars game over 49ers-Seahawks

How Mama Bosa chose between Joey, Nick's playoff games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It isn’t easy being the supermom of two NFL star sons.

But Cheryl Bosa, the mother of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, makes it work. Not only do both of her sons play in the NFL, but they’ll both be battling it out in the playoffs on Saturday.

The only problem is, Nick will be in Santa Clara where the 49ers will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. PT, meanwhile, Joey will be on the opposite coast facing the Jaguars in Jacksonville at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Ultimately, mama Bosa had to make a decision.

“I was praying that I’d be able to get to both,” she said on the “Your Mom” podcast. “Obviously, I didn't get lucky this weekend. Hopefully the following weekend I will.

“Joey’s been injured this year. I was at a couple of his first games, I was at the game that he went down in, and then he’s been out for 10 or 12 weeks. I went to his first game back, which was two weeks ago. I guess it’s just a numbers game, you know? Like, I need to be there for him.”

Joey entered his seventh year in the league registering six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games of the 2022 NFL season before going down in Week 3 with a groin injury.

He was out for 13 straight games and didn’t take the field again until Week 17 where he played the final two games of the season. Still, he finished the season with the sixth-most sacks and tied for the first-most quarterback hits on the Chargers.

"I was just with Nick, we went to dinner after the game on Sunday [vs. the Arizona Cardinals]," Cheryl said. "And I was just like, ‘Babe, I’m really sorry but I’m going to go to Joey’s game,’ and he’s like ‘Absolutely, mom.'"

While Joey was out, Nick was solidifying his case for Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with a league-high 18.5 sacks, just one shy of the franchise single-record of 19.5 set by Aldon Smith in 2012.

The 49ers are riding a 10-game win streak into the postseason and will look to build on it so Mama Bosa can cheer on the DPOY frontrunner next week.

