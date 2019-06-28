Nick Bosa's former line coach details impact defensive end has on 49ers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Not many people know Nick Bosa like Larry Johnson does.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The defensive line coach at Ohio State started his relationship with the 49ers' first-round draft pick before Bosa was even a member of the Buckeyes.

Johnson went on KNBR 680 on Thursday to talk about everything Bosa, including what he is going to be able to contribute to his new team.

"Nick has a high ceiling because he got all of this work early," Johnson told Larry Krueger and NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "His first step is wicked -- if you're not real careful, he'll go right by you.

"He's constantly concentrating on getting off the football -- laser focused -- and that's cuz he's trying to catch every snap he can."

Johnson also said he loves the idea that Bosa is going to playing wide -- something the defensive end loves to do.

"Just have to be careful with how wide you do play him against the quarterback -- he's got to do a great job running the right angle and I'm sure the coach is coaching that right now."

That fresh start will be extremely beneficial to the 49ers, Johnson added.

Bosa hopes to establish a new reputation as well -- not that it's necessarily bad, of course. And least not as bad as it could have been.

Social media came back to haunt Bosa when he previously expressed his political views supporting Donald Trump and teased Democrats. He even criticized former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick when he chose to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016 during his protest of racial inequality.

He took those tweets down. He had to, he said to Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.

Story continues

"There's a chance I might end up in San Francisco," Bosa said before the 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson told KNBR he was surprised by all the negativity Bosa received from the situation. He knew Bosa was being immature -- the defensive end himself admitted that.

"You're talking about a great young man as a person and as a kid and it's unfortunate that he's been defined by something that was said on social media," Johnson said. "He's a great kid, has a great heart."

[RELATED: Jimmy G says Bosa's social media past won't affect 49ers]

His former coach could tell Bosa was sorry about what happened.

"He will be a great teammate, he'll be a great locker room guy, and he will embrace the community well because that's who he is," Johnson said. "Nick has a big heart."