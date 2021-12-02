Nick Bosa's football IQ praised by 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo

Shanahan, Jimmy G praise Bosa for his on-field intelligence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa often is praised for his incredible athleticism and strength as a pass-rusher. After a torn ACL brought his second NFL season to an early end, Bosa has put together an impressive 2021 campaign, with 11 sacks in 11 games for the 49ers.

When asked about the 49ers' star pass-rusher on Wednesday, both head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complimented Bosa's intelligence and ability to understand the game.

"I think Nick's one of the smarter players I've ever been around," Shanahan said. "He's extremely talented. But just the detail, he looks into everything. If you ever sit and listen to him and Trent Williams just have a conversation about one pass rush move. I mean, I barely can see it all and then you hear them talk about 25 different things that happened in three seconds. And you see the technical stuff that he's always on, so the more he goes against guys, the more he studies tape, not everyone's like that, but he soaks in a lot and he applies to his game, which has been real impressive."

Garoppolo explained that while Bosa isn't a big talker, he can go into great detail about schemes and techniques.

"You definitely see it. It's hard to see with Bosa," Garoppolo said. "Bosa is kind of quiet in general, but when you get him talking a little bit and he starts talking about techniques and stuff like that, there's a lot going on up there. I mean, he really is breaking down the game inside and out, the pass rush, the coverage, all this stuff tied together. He's very in tune with it. But yeah, I mean, when you have a guy that could do what he does and he's that tuned into the details at the same time, that makes for a special player."

As the 49ers quarterback says, it is hard to imagine that Bosa would have made it this far in his illustrious football career without being a highly intelligent player. It doesn't hurt that he has an older brother who is a fellow NFL star in Joey Bosa, and a father who was a first-round draft pick in the NFL as well.

The 49ers will need all of Bosa's physical and mental talents as they take on their rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, hoping to complete a season sweep. Seattle has lost three in a row since their bye week, and will be as motivated as ever to knock off the 49ers in front of their home crowd.

Bosa should have plenty of opportunities to keep the Lumen Field fans silent.