Nick Bosa's fifth-year option picked up by 49ers as extension talks continue

Bosa's fifth-year option exercised as extension talks continue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers exercised the fifth-year option for star pass rusher Nick Bosa on Monday.

While Deebo Samuel has been very active on social media while waiting for a contract extension, Bosa’s camp has been incredibly quiet. While both players are looking for sizable contract extensions heading into the 2022 season, they will wait - for now.

“We exercised his fifth-year option today,” Lynch said of Bosa. “I’ve maintained consistently that Nick, in our minds, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him a part of this organization. He’s a foundational player much like Deebo, a difference-maker.”

Bosa was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft which makes him eligible for a fifth-year option, unlike Samuel who was taken in the second round in the same year. Neither player is currently in Santa Clara for Phase 1 of the offseason but for different reasons.

After spending previous off-seasons with his own training team in Florida it is no surprise that Bosa is not in Santa Clara for the optional portion of the off-season. The Ohio State product works alongside his older brother, Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers close to family.

The 49ers have had no issue with Bosa’s absence prior to the mandatory minicamp as he has returned to the facility physically and mentally ready for each step in preparation for the season.

“Nick is not here right now but that has nothing to do with his contract,” Lynch said. “He and Kyle communicated and he’s working out back in Florida. He and his brother have their trainer and believe me, Nick Bosa is working. He shows that each and every time he shows up that he is in elite shape.”

The 49ers have habitually been later in negotiating extensions for their star players. Long-term contracts for both tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner were not finalized until just prior to the start of training camp.

Story continues

While the road might be a little rocky between the 49ers and Samuel in coming to a long-term agreement, Lynch spoke with conviction that communication with Bosa has been much more positive.

“At the appropriate time, we will endeavor to make that a reality that he is here for a long time,” Lynch said. “But it’s all good there.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast