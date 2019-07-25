Nick Bosa's father 'thrilled' after son signs rookie 49ers contract

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa avoided the uneasy beginning to his NFL career that his brother, Joey, experienced three years ago.

Their father, John Bosa, praised the 49ers for their handling of the contract situation, which guarantees the No. 2 overall pick in the draft will report to training camp on time Friday and be on the practice field Saturday in Santa Clara when the club holds its first practice.

Agent Brian Ayrault of CAA and Paraag Marathe, the 49ers' chief negotiator, worked out the details Thursday morning on a four-year, $33.5 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $22.4 million.

"Obviously, the priority was to get the right deal and get him in as soon as possible," John Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. "With the agent and the 49ers, they worked together and got it done quickly. We can't be more thrilled with how it went down. Nick is thrilled to be with his guys from Day 1. It worked out great."

The 49ers have not had an issue signing a draft pick since Michael Crabtree remained unsigned six weeks into the 2009 regular season.

The closest the 49ers have come to having a rookie miss a practice in training camp since the new collective bargaining agreement of 2011 was in 2017 when Solomon Thomas' deal was completed at the start of the team's first practice. Thomas jogged out to the practice field a few minutes late.

There was a lot of eyes on Nick Bosa's status because Joey Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick of the Chargers in 2016, did not sign his rookie deal until four weeks into training camp. Joey Bosa ended up winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The major issue with Joey Bosa's rookie contract was the Chargers' demand to push the payment of the signing bonus too far into the future, his father said. The 49ers never appeared concerned about their ability to get a deal done on time with Nick Bosa because of their more agreeable position on the timing of their payments.

"With the 49ers, I think Mr. (Jed) York and the organization, they approach it maybe a little different than other teams do," John Bosa said. "And, obviously, CAA has had some negotiations with them in the past with players. We're just thrilled with how they handled it and the class they showed.

"The language is totally agreeable. The business end of it has passed, and all Nick cares about is getting to the quarterback. That's what he told me."

Nick Bosa sat out most of the offseason program with a mild hamstring strain, which has completely healed, his dad said. The Bosa brothers have been working out near their home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to get ready for their respective training camps.

"I told Nick today, ‘You're where you belong.' I really feel like that," John Bosa said. "He said he feels that tightness already that's similar to the love they had at Ohio State in that D-line room. He already feels that. And that's pretty cool and unique in such a short period of time. He's where he belongs. He is just thrilled."

