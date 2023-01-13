Nick Bosa's family humorously calls sacks 'squishies,' his mom reveals

How Bosa family coined adorably comical nickname for sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa led the NFL in squishies this season.

Well, that’s what the 49ers defensive end's mom and family would say.

Cheryl Bosa, the woman who raised football stars Nick and Joey Bosa, shared an inside scoop on how the term “squishy” developed in the Bosa household.

"I don’t know why, but in our house, this is like insider information, but we call sacks 'squishies,' " Cheryl revealed on the "Your Mom" podcast with Ashley Adamson and Lisa McCaffrey, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's mother. “I don’t know if you remember in 'Finding Nemo,' Squishy was the little octopus."

Cheryl doesn’t remember exactly when or why it started. She just knows it came from the Disney sensation. She laughed and called it a “stupid family thing,” but hey, it’s a family thing, and that’s what makes it special.

And when one of her boys sacks the quarterback in a game, the family tradition becomes even better.

“We are texting octopuses to each other all the time,” Cheryl said. “It’s really weird, but that’s what we do. That’s an inside scoop right there.”

There must be a lot of octopuses in that family group chat.

Nick is the clear front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 18.5 sacks, sorry, squishies -- just one shy of the franchise single-record of 19.5, set by Aldon Smith in 2012.

Both Bosa boys will play Saturday as the playoffs begin, with Nick's 49ers hosting the Seahawks and Joey's Chargers visiting the Jaguars. Squishies, sackaroonis, sacks -- whatever you call them, you can bet there likely will be plenty.

