Nick Bosa's congratulatory message to J.J. Watt after final NFL game

What Bosa said to Watt after veteran's final NFL game

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium might have been the official passing of the torch from one elite defensive end to another.

As the game's final seconds ticked off the clock, Nick Bosa and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt met at midfield, where the 25-year-old was seen embracing the future Hall of Famer after Watt previously announced his retirement after the 2022 NFL season.

Bosa was asked by reporters postgame what he said to Watt before the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year walked off the field for the final time.

"Yeah I talked to him after, just gave him my respect, told him, 'Way to end on a two-piece,' " Bosa recalled. "Not a bad way to end it. I think he has 12 on the year and to go out on that note, I'm happy for him."

Watt recorded two sacks on 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy, ending the season with 12.5 sacks, 39 combined tackles -- 18 for a loss -- 25 quarterback hits, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Throughout his 12-year career, Watt recorded 114.5 sacks, leading the league in sacks during the 2012 and 2015 seasons. Watt also was a five-time All-Pro, named to five Pro Bowls, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s team and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2017.

On the other side of the field was Bosa, whose one sack on Cardinals' quarterback David Blough gave him a league-best 18.5 on the season.

