Nick Bosa working on side during 49ers' practice

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is going to play Sunday. The only question is: How much?

Bosa signed his five-year, $170 million contract extension and has finally joined his teammates in Santa Clara.

He began practice inside the weight room with the strength and conditioning coaches before walking outside to the field, where he is working with the athletic training staff on the side.

Bosa's return was a welcome sight for the 49ers.

The 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year led the league with 18.5 sacks last season to go with his 19 tackles for loss and 48 quarterback hits.