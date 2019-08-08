Nick Bosa won’t play in the preseason

Nick Bosa‘s first game action of an NFL player won’t come until the regular season.

During an appearance on KNBR on Friday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that the sprained ankle that Bosa suffered in Wednesday’s practice was significant and will keep him from playing in the preseason.

“We won’t see in the preseason and we’ll go from there. . . . We’ll get him right and he’ll be a great player for a long time in this league,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Bosa missed time in the offseason with a hamstring injury and didn’t play much for Ohio State last season because of a core muscle injury, so getting him right may be a process that stretches beyond the exhibition season. That wouldn’t be an ideal start to his pro career, although his brother Joey showed that good things can come to those who wait by being named the 2016 defensive rookie of the year after missing the first four games of his first season with the Chargers.