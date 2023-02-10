Nick Bosa wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

In perhaps the least-surprising outcome from the NFL Honors ceremony, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was given the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Bosa spearheaded a 49ers defense that finished No. 1 in the league in points and yards allowed. He was also the most disruptive pass rusher in the league.

He led the NFL with 18.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus also credited him with 90 pressures – tied for the league lead – and a league-best 30 QB hits. Bosa was simply dominant from start to finish, and posted sacks in all but three regular-season games.

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones were also finalists for the DPOY award.

Bosa is the first 49er to win Defensive Player of the Year since Dana Stubblefield in 1997.

More Latest 49ers news!

Former 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans wins Assistant Coach of the Year award Questions still linger about Brock Purdy's timeline to return Deebo Samuel used to wear dark visor in practice to cuss out Kyle Shanahan

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire