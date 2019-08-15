Nick Bosa out of walking boot

The 49ers have already ruled defensive end Nick Bosa out for the preseason due to a sprained ankle, but they hope to have their first-round pick in the lineup for the start of the regular season.

Bosa appears to be making progress on that front. Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports that Bosa was not wearing the walking boot protecting his ankle while at 49ers practice on Wednesday.

Bosa did some conditioning work on a side field while the rest of the team went through drills on the main field. With more than three weeks to go before the 49ers face the Buccaneers in Week One, that’s an encouraging step toward Bosa being in the lineup.

Safety Jimmie Ward is a little further along as he practiced in pads on Wednesday for the first time this summer. Ward is recovering from a broken collarbone.