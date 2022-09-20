Nick Bosa understands Trey Lance's pain of having season-ending injury

Bosa understands Lance's pain of having season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's 2022 NFL season is over before it even began as the 49ers quarterback suffered a broken ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

In what was supposed to be a campaign where Lance established himself as an NFL starter, the 22-year-old has suffered a setback in his development.

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa knows how Lance's feeling, considering the Ohio State product tore his left ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

"Yes, I've talked to him a little bit," Bosa told reporters after Sunday's win (h/t 95.7 The Game). "It's the worst part of the game, obviously. It happens instantly, and there's no going back.

"Once it happens, you feel like your life is over for a certain amount of time. If he gets surgery, whenever that is, then that starts your road back. It's not going to be easy, but he will be back, and he'll be fine. It's just really tough right now."

After missing most of the 2020 NFL season, Bosa returned stronger than ever in 2021 as the 24-year-old racked up 15.5 sacks. Despite having a severe injury, Bosa returned to being one of the better players at his position.

If Lance wants to look at the bright side after his injury, it cannot stop him from returning in the best form like Bosa last year. As a result, it appears as though the 49ers quarterback is taking that approach as he begins his rehab process after successful surgery.

“Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers,” Lance tweeted on Monday. “Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process.

“We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!”

While Lance rehabs for the 2023 NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo returns as QB1 for San Francisco.

