Nick Bosa trolls Baker Mayfield by mimicking Mayfield's famous Ohio State flag plant

No college football fan will forget Baker Mayfield leading Oklahoma to a win at Ohio State, then planting an OU flag on the Buckeyes’ field.

Nick Bosa surely hasn’t forgotten.

Bosa was a star at Ohio State. He was the second overall pick of the NFL draft this year by the San Francisco 49ers. And he was fantastic against the Browns and Mayfield on Monday night.

Late in the second quarter, Bosa pressured Mayfield again, hit him and forced an incompletion. Bosa got up and did a celebration that Ohio State fans were sure to love. He pretended to wave a flag and plant it in the turf. Perfect.

For the uninitiated, that was a callback to Mayfield waving a giant flag after a win over Ohio State in 2017 and planting it at midfield. It was one of the most notable moments of that college football season, and of Mayfield’s career.

Baker Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo after his team’s 31-16 win. https://t.co/wopcTY6R6J pic.twitter.com/AVDlXPzFPM — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 10, 2017

Bosa got some payback on Monday night.

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers recovers a fumble against the Cleveland Browns. (Getty Images)

