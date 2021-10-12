Nick Bosa tries to avoid NFL fine after questioning non-safety call

Bosa avoids criticizing officials after non-safety call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just nearly losing to quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the 49ers are taking their lumps after letting a very winnable game slip through their hands.

On an Arizona drive in the third quarter, the 49ers defensive front forced the Cardinals' offensive line back into their own end zone. A holding penalty was called on the Cardinals' offensive line, but it did not result in a safety for the 49ers.

Should the 49ers have been awarded a safety in the third quarter? Here’s where the holding penalty began ... pic.twitter.com/fXST5btH6k — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 11, 2021

The play did not end up being ruled a safety, because the referees ruled the penalty occurred just outside the end zone.

Nevertheless, the 49ers were not rewarded with two points and a new possession, a big blow to the momentum they were building.

After the game, defensive end Nick Bosa was asked about the call, and (responsibly) did not criticize the officials, something his older brother Joey Bosa did which resulted in him being fined $28,917 last week.

Joey Bosa ripped refs last week and ultimately got fined for confronting them during the game.



Nick Bosa was asked a question about officiating after today's game. He made a business decision: pic.twitter.com/ZkHZri3JK8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2021

The Athletic's Matt Barrows asked Bosa if he and his teammates believed the play should have resulted in a safety, to which Bosa replied: "Isn't that the rule?"

Barrows agreed, and Bosa (unwilling to criticize officiating) says "I'm not getting fined."

Laughter could be heard throughout the room after Bosa wisely chose to avoid any potential fines.

