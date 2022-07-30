49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has a simple message for quarterback Trey Lance: Don’t screw up.

Bosa says Lance has a good enough team around him that he doesn’t need to worry about winning games by himself. He just needs to make sure he doesn’t make any mistakes that lose games.

“He’s got all the help,” Bosa said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He just needs to — I mean, I’m not going to give him advice like I’m a QB coach — but I think if he doesn’t make big mistakes then we’re going to be in good shape.”

Bosa thinks Lance couldn’t ask for a better situation to step into than to have Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to throw to, and the 49ers’ defense keeping them in games.

“Our mindset is always the same as a defense,” Bosa said. “But I think he’s probably in the best position you can be in as a first-year [starting] quarterback with a defense like us and a good O-line and a bunch weapons, Aiyuk, Deebo and George and everybody else.”

With Jimmy Garoppolo last year, the 49ers just missed the Super Bowl. Lance was drafted to be an upgrade over Garoppolo, and Bosa thinks the 49ers have a roster that can go all the way, if Lance does his job.

Nick Bosa: If Trey Lance doesn’t make big mistakes, 49ers will be in good shape originally appeared on Pro Football Talk