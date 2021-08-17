DE Nick Bosa on track to return to full practice after 2nd preseason game

Nick Bosa won’t share the field with his brother, Joey, when the 49ers and Chargers square off for joint practices in the lead up to their Week 2 preseason matchup. His return to full practices will be coming soon though.

Bosa is coming off a torn ACL and hasn’t worked his way into full sessions yet as the 49ers ease him into action. Since he hasn’t participated in team drills with his own club yet, throwing him into live action against another team’s offense in practice wouldn’t be a prudent move. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday told reporters Bosa’s practice status will change after the second preseason game.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Shanahan said when asked if Bosa would return to team drills. “I think if we stay on track, I think we’ll see him next week.”

The 49ers have played it very slow with Bosa. He’s only participated in individual drills to this point in hopes of his readiness for Week 1. Bringing him in for the final week of preseason gives him three full weeks of practice before the regular-season opener. If he suits up for Week 1 in Detroit, it’ll have been a successful offseason for Bosa and the 49ers.

List