Nick Bosa teaming up with brother Joey would 'break' NFL as pass-rush duo

Bosa believes teaming up with brother would 'break' NFL

Picture this scenario: You're a quarterback in the NFL. On one side of the defensive line is Nick Bosa. On the other side is his brother, Joey.

Would you just retire at halftime?

Fortunately for opposing quarterbacks, this nightmare scenario likely will never exist.

Bosa joined former teammate Richard Sherman on the latest episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," where he was asked about the possibility of his older brother and current Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher, Joey, making his way up north one day to join him on San Francisco's defensive line.

"I think Joey definitely is looking good financially," Bosa said. "I think him on the other side, it might break the NFL."

Unfortunately for football fans everywhere, the possibility of both Bosa brothers teaming up on the same defensive line is highly unlikely.

After winning the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, Nick should be in store for a record-breaking contract extension with the 49ers this offseason. Set to make around $30 million annually for the foreseeable future, the younger Bosa should eclipse Joey's $27 million-per-year contract with the Chargers. The chance of any team being able to afford both players is extremely unlikely without some sort of restructuring or reworked contract.

The elder Bosa was limited to just five games in 2022 due to a groin injury, but was activated off injured reserve for the Chargers' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round. If both brothers are healthy in 2023, Nick expects big seasons for both pass rushers.

"I think Joey is going to come in and have a big year this year and we're going to be competing for it, so I'm excited," Bosa added. "It's just cool that we're here and we've reached our goals, but there's more to reach."

The Bosa brothers teaming up on the same team is a fun thought, but fortunately for quarterbacks everywhere, probably not going to happen anytime soon.

