Nick Bosa takes shot at Tom Brady while explaining 49ers' defensive struggles

Bosa takes jab at Brady in explaining Stidham's rushing success

Just like the rest of the NFL world, the 49ers' defense was taken aback by Jarrett Stidham’s performance in his first career start on Sunday.

After the 49ers’ wild overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Nick Bosa admitted that the 49ers might have underestimated Stidham’s game. And while the 26-year-old QB was impressive, Bosa knows his unit gave up too many open lanes.

Bosa even tossed in Tom Brady’s name to get his point across.

“The lanes we gave him, anybody could’ve ran through- Tom Brady could have ran through those,” Bosa told reporters postgame. “That’s one of the things that as a D-line, even a dominant D-line, we can’t have it. Good quarterbacks are going to get out of the pocket and create downfield and that puts our backend at a huge disadvantage.”

There’s no denying what Brady can do on the field with the football in his hands, but his run game is a slightly different story.

But Bosa's slight shade at the GOAT was valid given how bad the defense looked at times.

"I mean pocket presence, we gave him way too many open lanes in the pass rush," Bosa said. "We need to clean that up for sure. But he was poised, he took hits, hit him a good amount of times, we all did, and he completed the ball on most of them so he’s a tough player and smart."

The Raiders gave the NFL's top defense a run for their money on Sunday.

San Francisco entered Sunday’s game allowing 100 yards or more rushing just three times this season. The Raiders had 101 yards on 20 carries ... at halftime.

Stidham completed 22 of 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

In what was expected to be a mismatch after Las Vegas benched veteran QB Derek Carr for Stidham, the 49ers barely pulled it off as they got their ninth straight win.

"I think yeah, a little bit," Bosa said on whether the 49ers underestimated Stidham. "But we don’t underestimate any team. We come in and we play the best that we can. He played well so definitely won’t underestimate anybody like that again."

We'll see if that rings true when the 49ers play their final regular-season game next week against the Arizona Cardinals who also have juggled quarterbacks all season. QB Colt McCoy, who's been filling in for Kyler Murray after suffering a season-ending ACL injury, was ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to experiencing concussion symptoms.

Whoever it is that's under center next week for Arizona, the 49ers will be ready for them.

