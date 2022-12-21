Nick Bosa: You can’t really dial back when you’re trying to get the best seed possible

The 49ers head into Week 16 with an NFC West title secured and the knowledge that they can’t fall below the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Moving up to the No. 1 seed and getting the lone bye in the conference isn’t out of reach, but it is unlikely since the Eagles need just one win in the final three weeks to claim the top seed. Passing the Vikings for the second seed would be less difficult and there’s been discussion about how hard the 49ers will push to do so given the injury risk that would come with pushing their top players as hard as possible in the final three games.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is one of those players and he doesn’t sound like he thinks going less than 100 percent is an option for the team.

“You can’t really dial back anything when you’re trying to win and get the best seed possible, which we’re trying to do,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So just play the same, prepare the same, and just don’t let any of your habits slip that you’ve done all year because, at this time of year, your mind could wonder and stuff like that, so you just want to stick with what you’ve been doing.”

The 49ers face the Commanders on Saturday and the Vikings take on the Giants, so a pair of NFC East teams vying for Wild Card spots will help determine the pecking order at the top of the conference this week.

