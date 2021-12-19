Nick Bosa strip sack sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown

Complimentary football is the name of the game in San Francisco, and the 49ers played it early in the third quarter. On Atlanta’s first drive a sack by Samson Ebukam set them behind the sticks to start. Then Nick Bosa on a third-and-8 came through with a strip sack on Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

The forced fumble was his fourth of the year on his 15th sack of the season. Fred Warner jumped on it to give the 49ers the ball on the Falcons’ 38 early in the third quarter.

San Francisco didn’t need long to find pay dirt. Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle, then Deebo Samuel to put the 49ers on the 5-yard-line. Jeff Wilson Jr. took it from there to put the home team up 24-10.