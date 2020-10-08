Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas surgeries 'extremely successful,' Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan calls Bosa, Solly surgeries 'extremely successful' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both recently underwent season-ending surgeries to repair torn ACLs in their left knees.

Bosa and Thomas sustained their injuries within a span of three plays during the 49ers’ Week 2 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said both players sustained some damage to their knees, in addition to the ACL tears. He said both surgeries were described to him as “extremely successful.”

“I know it was clean and that's about all I know,” Shanahan said.

As long as there are no complications along the way, both players are expected to be cleared for on-field work at some point during the offseason and should be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Bosa will have two years remaining on his original contract. The 49ers also hold a fifth-year option for Bosa for the 2023 season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bosa was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last year after registering nine sacks in the regular season. He added four more sacks in the 49ers' three postseason games.

Meanwhile, Thomas is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this spring after the 49ers last year declined to exercise the fifth-year option on him.

Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft from Stanford, has an NFL resume that consists of 48 games with 30 starts. He has 95 career tackles, 16 tackles for losses and six sacks.

