Nick Bosa and the 49ers pass rush had a tough day in the first half against the Rams. They came to life in the second half after the 49ers took the lead and LA had to throw. Bosa on a second-and-5 dropped Matthew Stafford for a huge loss to bring up a third-and-16. If the game wasn’t already over, that sack effectively sealed it.

