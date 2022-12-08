Nick Bosa sits out practice; Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel were limited

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice Wednesday, sitting out with what coach Kyle Shanahan called hamstring “irritation.”

It’s the first time the NFL’s current sack leader and defensive player of the year candidate has appeared on the practice report with an injury since Week 7. He had two limited practices that week with a groin injury.

Bosa had not missed a practice for injury since Oct. 13.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (quad), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and offensive lineman Spencer Burford (ankle) were limited Wednesday.

Armstead played 21 snaps in his first game back since Week 4.

“He got through the game well,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’ve got to be smart with him, so it doesn’t act up like it did earlier in the year, but he had a successful game.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) joined Bosa in not practicing.

