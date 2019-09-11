Nick Bosa sits out practice with ankle soreness

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa made an impact in his debut, but the No. 2 overall pick left limping.

He did not practice Wednesday because of soreness in his ankle, which Bosa originally injured in practice Aug. 7. Bosa returned to practice Sept. 2, and he played 38 of 69 snaps Sunday.

Bosa limped off the field after the last play, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Bosa’s ankle was feeling the effects of playing in his first NFL game, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Bosa, who did not start, made three tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and three quarterback hits in the team’s win over the Buccaneers.

The 49ers also were missing receiver Trent Taylor (foot), receiver Jalen Hurd (back) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (rest day) at Wednesday’s practice. Free safety Jimmie Ward (finger/hand) and linebacker Mark Nzeocha (illness) were limited.