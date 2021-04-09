Nick Bosa showing great progress in rehab ahead of 49ers' 2021 season

Bosa continues to show great progress in rehab from ACL tear originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive end Nick Bosa is making impressive strides in his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Bosa underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury he sustained in the 49ers’ second game of the season. Six months later, all signs point to a swift and full recovery.

Bosa, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after the 49ers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, posted some of his workout videos on Instagram.

On Thursday, he was shown sprinting in a straight line while pulling a weighted sled. On Friday, Bosa displays his side-to-side, cutting and change-of-direction. Bosa is shown running a 20-yard shuttle and a variation of the three-cone drill.

Instead of running the standard three-cone drill, Bosa back-pedals the second 5-yard increment back to his original starting point.

Bosa sustained the season-ending injury early in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the New York Jets on Sept. 20, 2020.

In 2019, he appeared in all 16 regular-season games and ranked second on the 49ers with nine sacks.

Bosa topped the 49ers with four sacks in three postseason games. He could have been in line for Super Bowl MVP honors until the Kansas City Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory.

