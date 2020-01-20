Nick Bosa sets tone for 49ers defense hellbent on flustering Aaron Rodgers

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers dominated the NFC Championship's first half in every possible way. The 27 points scored, zero points allowed effectively relayed that fact. While the spotlight followed running back Raheem Mostert's record-setting day, the 49ers' defensive effort while building an insurmountable lead in a 37-20 victory at Levi's Stadium can't be ignored.

The Green Bay Packers had 93 yards on 25 plays. All-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn't generate anything through the air, totaling 65 yards on nine completions. He was sacked twice and intercepted once. He fumbled twice, losing one after a bumbled snap.

The 49ers controlled the contest by doing what they do best. They turned up the heat like no other NFL team can.

"It was all about getting pressure," rookie defensive end Nick Bosa said. "[Rodgers is] a lot different quarterback when he's under duress. We had a couple sacks in the first half, and that just changes the game."

Bosa read the 49ers scouting reports right. Rodgers has a 106 passer rating in a clean pocket. It drops to a pedestrian 72.6 under duress.

The 49ers hounded Rodgers relentlessly, preventing him from making big-time throws on the run. They were able to do that by keeping the Packers off schedule, just as they did in a Week 12 victory over Green Bay earlier this year.

While this Packers game plan was different, the 49ers defensive approach was exactly the same.

"We keep it simple," edge rusher Dee Ford said. "We focus on details. We have to be good on first and second down. If we do that, we all know what can happen on third down."

That's when the 49ers wreaked freaking havoc.

Bosa chased Rodgers down from behind on 3rd-and-7, sacking him for a 13-yard loss that forced a punt and set the tone for the 49ers defensive front.

Rodgers faced a 3rd-and-6 on his next drive and couldn't escape slot cornerback K'Wuan Williams, who came on a blitz and strip-sacked the signal caller. The 49ers didn't recover but set up a short field that allowed the offense to run six straight times and score a touchdown.

That's when the Packers started to unravel. DeForest Buckner recovered Rodgers' botched snap on the next drive, and Robbie Gould added a field goal in a sign of true complimentary football.

The 49ers struck again on the next drive, with Emmanuel Moseley intercepting Rodgers on 2nd-and-15. The home team scored another touchdown to create a 27-0 lead that held despite a late Packers surge.

"We knew they were going to bring it," Bosa said. "Last time they kind of just took the loss and accepted it. This time they obviously made that push in the second half. It was pretty stressful to be honest with you. We were trying to keep the same energy the whole game and they were making some plays. I'm glad we were able to hold up and get the win."

