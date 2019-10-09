Nick Bosa says Jared Goff hasn’t done anything to anger him “yet”

Nick Bosa‘s figurative and literal flag plant Monday night drew response from several of his former Ohio State teammates.

Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and Vikings defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes are among those who reached out to the 49ers pass rusher after he got revenge on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield at Ohio Stadium after OU’s victory in 2017.

“It was a real thing,” Bosa said of revenge, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com . “We wanted some revenge there. All the older guys hit me up and said good job.”

Bosa earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. He also drew an intentional grounding call against Mayfield that replay showed officials should have ruled a sack.

It was the first game the rookie has played healthy.

Bosa trolled Mayfield during the game and postgame, too.

The 49ers play the Rams this week, and Bosa was asked if quarterback Jared Goff had done anything to anger him.

“Not yet,” Bosa said before adding, “I’ll be fine,” without the extra motivation.