Nick Bosa sack keeps 49ers’ shutout streak alive

Kyle Madson

The Saints had four cracks from the 49ers’ 5 to cut into their 13-0 lead and end San Francisco’s second-half scoreless streak. They couldn’t punch it in and it was Nick Bosa who came up with the drive-ending sack. He flew off the left edge to wrap up QB Andy Dalton for sack No. 11.5 on the season. It was his first sack of the game.

