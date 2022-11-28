Nick Bosa sack keeps 49ers’ shutout streak alive
NOT TODAY‼️ @nbsmallerbear
📺 : #NOvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/A5h1KDwsVi
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2022
The Saints had four cracks from the 49ers’ 5 to cut into their 13-0 lead and end San Francisco’s second-half scoreless streak. They couldn’t punch it in and it was Nick Bosa who came up with the drive-ending sack. He flew off the left edge to wrap up QB Andy Dalton for sack No. 11.5 on the season. It was his first sack of the game.