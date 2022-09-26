Nick Bosa’s Russell Wilson sack in 49ers-Broncos quickest of NFL career

Bosa registers quickest sack of career on Broncos' Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If Nick Bosa looks faster than ever, that's because he might just be.

Bosa's sack of Russell Wilson in the third quarter of the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High was the fastest recorded sack of his career, per Next Gen Stats.

Bosa initially was penalized for tripping before the refs eventually picked up the flag and the fourth-year defensive end was credited for his fourth sack of the season.

"Yeah I just shot through and didn't trip him," Bosa told reporters after the game.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Bosa and the rest of San Francisco's defense appeared gassed at times chasing down Wilson and the Broncos as Denver put together an eventual 11-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

An even faster Bosa should scare the living daylights out of opposing quarterbacks this season. Next up is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who Bosa and the 49ers will face off against in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium.

