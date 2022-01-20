Nick Bosa returns to 49ers' practice field, on track to face Packers

Bosa returns to 49ers' practice field, on track to face Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa returned to the 49ers' practice field on Wednesday, an encouraging sign he is advancing through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Bosa appears to be on pace to be available against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night in an NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field.

Excellent sign as #49ers begin practice:

Nick Bosa has a helmet in hand as he progresses through concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/1H92vnfrcG — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 20, 2022

After Bosa appeared at practice during warmups inside Levi's Stadium, he exited a short time later and went back to the 49ers' locker room, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reported.

Bosa sustained a concussion in the first half of the 49ers' wild-card playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He played only 23 snaps in the game. He registered three tackles and a half-sack before the injury.

The final phases of the NFL's return-to-play protocol are football-specific exercises, non-contact training drills, and, finally, full-football activity and clearance.

The 49ers are scheduled to travel to the Green Bay area immediately following practice on Thursday.

Bosa is widely considered the 49ers' top defensive player. He led the 49ers with 15.5 sacks in the regular season.

Without his contributions on Sunday, the 49ers still managed to pick up four of the team's sacks of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the second half to preserve the victory. Backup defensive lineman Charles Omenihu stepped up with 1.5 sacks in the game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast