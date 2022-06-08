Nick Bosa reports to 49ers minicamp 'most definitely' in better shape

Bosa 'most definitely' in better shape at 49ers minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Even while going through a year in which he registered 19.5 sacks in 20 games, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa looked forward to what he could do following an ideal offseason to prepare.

Before entering his third NFL season, Bosa spent his months away from the sport attempting to better his strength and conditioning following surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Now that he made it through a full season healthy, he can fine-tune his body while also honing his football skills.

When asked Wednesday if he was in better shape than a year ago, Bosa answered, “Most definitely.”

Bosa reported this week for the team’s mandatory minicamp after spending the bulk of the offseason working out in Florida.

“It was kind of normal offseason training that I really didn’t get to do last year as much,” Bosa said. “I was working my way back to being healthy, and this year I was healthy from the start, so (I) took some time off and got after it.

“Up to this point, it’s been mainly focusing on getting my body where it needs to be to play a long season. And from here on out, I’ll be implementing a lot more football-specific stuff.”

Bosa, who took part in only individual drills during the first two days of camp, looks to be in tremendous shape with, perhaps, even less body fat than when he was last seen around the 49ers’ practice facility.

“His quads are still huge, and he's ready to play football whenever it's time to go,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Bosa said he is approximately the same weight at which he played last season as he continued the strict diet on which he has been for several years.

“It’s a better overall offseason because I was able to enjoy myself a little bit because I wasn’t just grinding and resting like I needed to for my knee,” he said. “But now the knee is doing great and I’m able to go about my life normally, which is great.”

Bosa is scheduled to enter the final year of his original four-year contract as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 49ers have already picked up the fully guaranteed fifth-year option of more than $17 million for the 2023 season.

The 49ers and Bosa’s representation have yet to begin negotiations on a long-term contract, which Bosa suggested is not presently on his mind. He said he was not sure when contract talks would begin.

“I’m sure I’ll be notified,” Bosa said. “I’ve just been focusing on getting better. I’ll let my agent worry about that.”

