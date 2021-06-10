Nick Bosa rejoined teammates this week to continue his rehab

Nick Bosa has spent the offseason rehabbing in Florida while spending time with his brother, Joey. The 49ers pass rusher, though, arrived in Santa Clara this week to work at the team facility with his teammates.

The plan was for Bosa to stay in town for the last week of organized team activities and next week’s scheduled three-day minicamp. But Kyle Shanahan called an early end to the offseason program after serious injuries to offensive lineman Justin Skule and safety Tarvarius Moore.

“Yeah, I mean, he can’t take part in much because he’s still rehabbing, too,” Shanahan said of Bosa on Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “But he’s been here all week, and yeah, he’s been good. But he came for a shorter visit than expected.

“He thought he was going to come for two weeks, but I didn’t let him know until I let the whole team know we weren’t doing minicamp.”

Bosa tore an ACL in Week 2 last season, totaling only six tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in 68 defensive snaps.

The 49ers expect Bosa to be healthy in time for training camp.

