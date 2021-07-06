Nick Bosa receives high praise from NFL veteran

Mark Russell
·2 min read
Before tearing his ACL early last season, Nick Bosa was looking to build on what was an impressive rookie campaign with the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa was of course named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after being the No. 2 overall draft pick earlier in the year. Bosa was one of four Ohio State Buckeyes to earn the award in the past five years joining older brother Joey, as well as Chase Young and Marshon Lattimore.

Veteran offensive lineman and division rival, Andrew Whitworth of the LA Rams, recently shared some telling comments on how good Bosa is and how good he can become. Whitworth appeared on Niners Nation and gave his opinion of the younger Bosa.

Just look at the praise the 15-year NFL vet gives Bosa.

“I think he’s a special rusher. I think feeling him as a rookie, he’s one of the most powerful kids I’ve ever felt that young. Really in the run game, pass game, everything. He’s got some serious pop. And so I think there’s youth strength and then there’s like, man when this guy kind of hits his stride, if he’s that powerful now, wow. He’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna really be able to push the pocket. And obviously plays with an incredible motor and has the big brother to look up to who’s a hell of a player too.” Whitworth said

And listen to what Whitworth said when speaking on how Nick compares to older brother Joey.

“Nick has felt more powerful than what I feel when I feel Joey. Got some rare power. I think he’s one that’s gonna be really special, for sure.” Whitworth shared.

This is high praise coming from a guy who’s been in the league for a long time and played consistently at such a high level. Whitworth has played in multiple Pro-Bowls and been named an All-Pro twice.

Hopefully, Nick is completely healed from the ACL injury and can pick up right where he left off in the coming NFL season.

List

Every former Ohio State player currently on an NFL roster

View 32 items

LOOK: Justin Fields projected to be one of top NFL rookie performers
LOOK: Justin Fields projected to be one of top NFL rookie performers

